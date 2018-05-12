Instinct Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

Dr. Reinhart’s coming back for sophomore year: CBS has renewed Instinct for a second season, TVLine has learned.

The series, based on a James Patterson novel, stars the Good Wife alum as a CIA operative-turned-author/professor who returns to the agency when a serial killer starts using his first book as a murder tutorial. The show recently made headlines for its April 1 episode, which contained a scene that bore many similarities to a Season 5 installment of Bones.

Instinct‘s fellow CBS freshman series Living Biblically was pulled from the schedule — usually a precursor to cancellation — in April. Meanwhile, Wisdom of the Crowd was axed in November after multiple women brought sexual assault allegations against star Jeremy Piven.

CBS’ latest round of renewals also includes Criminal Minds, Man With a Plan, Life in Pieces and Celebrity Big Brother.

New episodes of Instinct resume airing on Sunday, May 27.