Supernatural Spinoff Wayward Sisters Not Going to Series at The CW

The Wayward Sisters’ hunt is over: The CW has passed on the female-led Supernatural spinoff, TVLine has confirmed.

Introduced as a backdoor pilot, the Wayward Sisters episode of Supernatural found Sheriff Jody Mills (played by Kim Rhodes) banding together with her surrogate daughters Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton) and Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen), pal Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster), psychic Patience (Clark Backo) and dreamwalker Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip) to rescue Dean and Sam from an alternate world. During their mission, Kaia was fatally stabbed, while her doppelgänger came through the rift to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Read our full recap here.)

During an interview with TVLine, Supernatural showrunner and Wayward Sisters co-writer Andrew Dabb hinted that Jody’s homestead could be visited by more fan faves, should the offshoot go to series. “We want to cross-pollinate the two shows as much as we can,” Dabb said. “Sometimes that will be with higher-profile characters: Sam and Dean, Castiel. Sometimes that would be with other characters” the young hunter Krissy, safe-cracker Alice, or the brother-and-sister witches, Max and Alicia Banes.

Supernatural fans, are you disappointed that Wayward Sisters isn’t moving forward?