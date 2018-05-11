Lucifer Cancelled at Fox

Fox is going to catch hell for this: Despite a noisy Hail Mary effort from fans, the network has axed Lucifer after three seasons.

The Tom Ellis-fronted drama topped our Cancellation Countdown poll, with TVLine readers naming it the “bubble” show they most hoped to see renewed this month. Lucifer wound up with 8.05 percent of all votes, edging out Timeless’ 7.81 percent. (All told, nearly 350,000 ballots were cast.)

Averaging a 0.8 demo rating and 3.3 million total weekly viewers through its April 30 outing (per Live+Same Day numbers), Lucifer ranks 10th and eighth among all Fox dramas this TV season, and is down 20 percent in the demo from its sophomore season.

Lucifer airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox, with its series finale set for May 14. Fox will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2018-19 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Monday, May 14 in New York.

Ellis himself broke the news of Lucifer‘s cancellation on Twitter:

It has been the most amazing experience over the past 3 years playing Lucifer and falling in love with you, the fans. It fills me with great sadness to confirm the rumours that some of you have been asking. Fox has indeed cancelled #lucifer I’m so sorry guys. #gutted — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 11, 2018

TVLine’s 2018 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Lucifer‘s demise. Share your eulogies for the show in the comments section below.