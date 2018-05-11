Ratings: Big Bang Hits 9-Episode High With Finale, Grey's at 6-Week Highs

The Big Bang Theory‘s season-ending “Shamy” wedding was well-attended, drawing the CBS hitcom’s largest audience — 15 million total viewers — since Jan. 11.

In the all-important demo, Big Bang scored a 2.8, up 16 percent to mark its best rating since Feb. 1. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, Young Sheldon (12.2 mil/2.1) drew its best numbers since March 8, while Mom was steady with its hour-long finale (which averaged 8.5 mil and a 1.4). Closing the Eye’s night, S.W.A.T. (5.6 mil/0.9) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.3 mil/1.8) hit 6-week highs, Station 19 (4.5 mil/0.9) dipped and Quantico (2.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

FOX | Bubble drama Gotham (2.2 mil/0.7) ticked up from last week’s series lows; Showtime at the Apollo (2.4 mil/0.6) was also up.

NBC | Chicago Fire‘s two-hour season finale averaged 5.9 mil and a 1.0, steady week-to-week (though the second hour, with 6.3 mil/1.1, was much stronger than the first).

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to MLB preemptions, Supernatural (1.94 mil/0.6) is currently up a bunch, while Arrow (1.35 mil/0.4) is steady.

