12 Monkeys' Final Season Gets Premiere Date, Four-Week Run This Summer

The final chapter of the 12 Monkeys saga will kick off this summer, when the time-traveling drama’s fourth season premieres on Friday, June 15 at 8/7c on Syfy.

VIDEOS12 Monkeys Season 4 Trailer

The 11-episode season will unspool over four consecutive weeks, with three episodes airing each Friday from 8 to 11 pm until the two-hour series finale on Friday, July 6 at 9 pm. (The entire third season, by comparison, was broadcast over just three days last May.)

The Season 3 finale — which will have aired over a year ago by the time the show’s swan song debuts — concluded with Olivia slitting the throat of Cole and Cassie’s son Athan before taking her place as The Witness. Meanwhile, back in 2047, Titan splintered. Then an episode-ending coda hinted at the possibility that Cole’s mother was primary. (Read our full recap here for a more detailed refresher.)

Season 4 finds Cassie and Cole “on an epic quest, traveling further back in time than they have ever been before,” per the official release. “According to legend, their only hope lies with a weapon capable of stopping the Witness for good. But they’ll soon discover that in order to win the final battle and save time itself, they will have to make the ultimate sacrifice.”

Press PLAY below to watch a new teaser, then hit the comments with your hopes for the final episodes.