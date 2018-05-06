Supergirl's Chris Wood Reflects on Kara and Mon-El's 'Full-Circle' Journey

Supergirl‘s Kara and Mon-El are finally back in a good place, and few people are more thrilled than the actor who plays ex-boyfriend to the Girl of Steel.

Ever since Kara and Mon-El’s verbal smackdown in the April 23 episode, where words like “jackass” were thrown around like Kryptonite grenades, the former couple has been enjoying what executive producer Robert Rovner calls “a new friendship on a clean slate.”

“I think it’s a great full-circle thing,” Chris Wood told TVLine during a recent on-set interview. “When we first met Mon-El, emotionally, he was like a 16-year-old. He had very little knowledge, Kara had to teach him everything. Then we flashed forward, and now he’s a man. He’s come into his own and really found that heroism.”

Wood, whose character was recently blessed with tights and a cape of his very own, now sees Mon-El as a valuable asset to Kara, rather than a burden.

“He’s able to bring something to the table that’s new for her,” he explained. “The message isn’t just that you can learn something from everyone; it also shows Mon-El’s progress, that he’s come to a place where he’s comfortable enough to know he has something to share with her that she isn’t already utilizing.”

Your thoughts Kara and Mon-El’s relationship as it stands? Hopes for their future? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.

Reporting by Matt Mitovich