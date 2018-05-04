Ratings: Gotham Eyes New Lows as Arrow, Grey's and 8 Others Rise

Fox bubble drama Gotham this Thursday drew 1.92 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark brand-new series lows.

Leading out of that, Showtime at the Apollo (2.3 mil/0.6) was steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural (1.4 mil/0.4) dipped. Arrow (1.11 mil/0.4) ticked up in the demo while rising to its best audience since March 29.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.6 mil/1.6) ticked up, Station 19 (5.2 mil/1.1) grew two tenths and Quantico (2.2 mil/0.5) was steady in the demo while dipping to an audience low.

CBS | Big Bang Theory (12.6 mil/2.3) rose three tenths, while Young Sheldon (11.6 mil/1.9), Mom (8.8. mil/1.4) and Life in Pieces (6.3 mil/1.1) each ticked up. SWAT (5.1 mil/0.8) was steady.

NBC | Superstore‘s finale (3 mil/0.8, average reader grade “A-“), AP Bio (2.1 mil/0.6) and Chicago Fire (5.4 mil/1.) all ticked up while Champions (1.5 mil/0.4) was flat.

