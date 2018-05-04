Arrested Development: Jeffrey Tambor Will Appear in Season 5

A spokesperson for Netflix on Friday confirmed that actor Jeffrey Tambor will still appear in the upcoming fifth season of Arrested Development, despite previously being fired by Amazon in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Tambor, who starred in the first four seasons of Amazon’s Transparent, was officially terminated by the streaming giant in February, following a formal investigation into multiple harassment claims. Among his accusers was costar Trace Lysette, who back in November alleged that, in addition to making sexual comments to her, Tambor physically pressed his groin against her on set during Season 2. At the time he was fired, Tambor issued a statement, saying he was “profoundly disappointed” in Amazon and insisted that the investigation was “deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set.”

Up until now, it remained unclear what impact the allegations against Tambor would have on Arrested‘s Season 5 release. The second revival of the cult comedy had reportedly wrapped production by the time the allegations were first made public.

On May 1, Arrested creator Mitch Hurwitz announced that Season 5 would be coming to Netflix “real soon.” Word of Tambor’s continued involvement comes just hours after the streaming service debuted a “remix” of the series’ polarizing fourth season, shuffling the content from 15 individualized stories and recutting them into 22 interwoven stories matching the lengths of the original series.