Anybody up for a carousel ride?

American Gods author/executive producer Neil Gaiman offered up a sneak peek at Season 2 of the Starz drama Monday when he tweeted a photo of himself and new co-showrunner Jesse Alexander with the cast at a spot fans of the book will instantly recognize: House on the Rock in Spring Green, Wisc.

Me? What am I doing? Oh, just hanging out with gods and mortals at the House on the Rock. Why, yes, that is the Biggest Carousel in the World. Nothing special. (YES, IT WAS AMAZING. YES, IT WAS AS AMAZING AS YOU WOULD THINK.) @GodsOnAmazon @AmericanGodsSTZ pic.twitter.com/BhLEPLTp7d — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 30, 2018

The fantasy series’ Season 1 finale found Yetide Badaki’s Bilquis on a bus headed to House on the Rock, a description-defying tourist attraction that includes — among other oddities — a sprawling home; a massive diorama depicting two sea creatures battling each other; and what is billed at the world’s largest carousel. A key portion of the book’s narrative takes place at House on the Rock, and as Gaiman and then-showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green told TVLine a while back, American Gods shot them on location.

The show also tweeted video on Monday previewing the showdown of the gods (and Shadow) — including cast members Badaki, Ian McShane, Ricky Whittle, Orlando Jones, Omid Abtahi and Mousa Kraish — at the eclectic attraction. “Things are going to get darker. Things are going to get more dangerous,” Gaiman promises in the video.

“Bryan and I have ridden the carousel, and we are two of probably a handful of people on the face of the planet who have been allowed to ride that carousel over the years,” Gaiman told TVLine during the shooting of Season 1. “It’s going to be very interesting to see who gets allowed to.” He added that every carousel creature mentioned in his book exists in real life, “except for [Mr. Wednesday’s] wolf,” which was built especially for production. “The wolf actually sits just aside from the carousel and people can sit in it to have their photos taken.”

Fuller and co-showrunner Michael Green exited the series in November, reportedly over creative differences with production company Freemantle. Star Gillian Anderson, who played New God Media, announced her departure a few months later.