The Voice Top 12 Results Show Recap: Which Contestant Exited Stage Right?

Going into The Voice’s Top 12 Results Show Tuesday, it was looking grim for Rayshun LaMarr and D.R. King, the latter of whom hadn’t even garnered a whole percentage point in TVLine’s poll overnight. Jackie Foster fared slightly worse than Rayshun, but I figured she’d get a pass, since her fan base seems particularly vocal and devoted — maybe not in this particular poll, and maybe not after that noxious “Toxic,” but you know, in general. And if it came down to a sing-off between Rayshun and D.R., I predicted that the former would easily win the Save by pulling out all the stops (as we know he’s capable of) and show D.R. the D-O-O-R. Was I right, or was a surprise elimination on tap?

Before we found out, of course, there was a lot of time-killing to be done. First up, Kelly Clarkson joined her team on a version of “Don’t Take the Money” on which I’d have sworn they all sang in a different key or something. Again, technical issues? When even Kelly doesn’t sound like herself, there’s a whopper of a problem. By the time each of them took a turn singing a way-off last little bit, I was tempted to hit mute on the remote and put them out of their misery. (And was birthday girl Kelly wearing Life Savers?) Next, Adam Levine and Maroon 5 performed their current single “Wait,” which wasn’t nearly as interesting without the backdrop of its eye-popping video. (YouTube it if you haven’t seen it — it’s like, wow!) On the plus side, Adam didn’t seem to be plagued by the same sound problems that beset Team Kelly. Season 13 contestant Dave Crosby’s little girl Claire pretty hilariously interviewed the coaches and their teams. (“I don’t even know what that is,” she said when Rayshun asked for an autograph.) The cast of Rise took to the stage with a sorta tepid “Scars to Your Beautiful” that made me miss Fame. And finally, Blake Shelton joined his team on a rendition of “I Thank You” that should have had Team Kelly face-palming, going, “Oh, that’s how it’s done!”

Along the way, we saw…

Sent to Safety (in Chronological Order)

Britton Buchanan (Team Alicia)

Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly)

Sharane Calister (Team Adam)

Pryor Baird (Team Blake)

Christiana Danielle (Team Alicia)

Spensha Baker (Team Blake)

Kaleb Lee (Team Kelly)

Jackie Verna (Team Adam)

Kyla Jade (Team Blake)

Jackie Foster (Team Alicia)

Bottom Two

D.R. King (Team Kelly), “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” — Grade: C | At the start of the classic Temptations song that D.R. chose, it seemed like a good selection, one that was going to play to his strengths. But ultimately, his performance was a little all over the place — it had some cool moments, some less cool, squeally ones, and ultimately just kinda fell flat.

Rayshun LaMarr (Team Adam), “I Can’t Stand the Rain” — Grade: A | After D.R.’s so-so performance, the Save was Rayshun’s to lose. He didn’t even have to raise the roof, all he had to do was rattle a shingle or two, and he’d done that before he’d even gotten to the first chorus. He wasn’t just in the moment, he was living for the moment. And his vocal was insane.

Saved | Rayshun LaMarr (Team Adam)

Eliminated | D.R. King (Team Kelly)

