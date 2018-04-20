Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 15

It’s not a surprise, but it is official: Grey’s Anatomy will return this fall for a 15th season on ABC, TVLine has learned.

The hit medical drama, which stars Ellen Pompeo as Seattle doctor Meredith Grey, has been a Thursday night staple for ABC for more than a decade now. It’s now the longest-running drama series in network history, and this renewal takes it to a total of 15 seasons, matching the runs of fellow ratings juggernauts ER and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Grey’s has survived several waves of cast turnover over the years — including the imminent departure of longtime cast members Jessica Capshaw (Arizona) and Sarah Drew (April) — and remains ABC’s top-rated drama in the key 18-49 ratings demo. It’s averaging a 2.0 rating through this week’s episode, and in total audience (7.7 million), it trails only freshman hit The Good Doctor among ABC shows. Those numbers are down just slightly from last year’s averages (7.85 million/2.1).

“Grey’s Anatomy has a special place in my heart, and millions of viewers feel the same way,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever.”

