Living Biblically Pulled from CBS Lineup, Replaced by Big Bang Reruns

CBS might be closing the book on Living Biblically: The freshman sitcom has been pulled from the primetime schedule indefinitely, a CBS rep confirms for TVLine.

Repeats of The Big Bang Theory will run in Biblically‘s Monday timeslot for the next two weeks. The show could return at a later date, but at this point, no further episodes has been scheduled. (A total of eight episodes have aired so far.)

Living Biblically stars Mad Men alum Jay R. Ferguson as a man who decides to change his life by living strictly according to what’s written in the Bible. The supporting cast includes Ian Gomez, Lindsey Kraft, David Krumholtz, Camryn Manheim and Tony Rock.

Debuting in February, Living Biblically premiered to 5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, slightly below what fellow freshman comedy 9JKL did in the same timeslot last fall. TVLine readers weren’t impressed, either, giving the Biblically series premiere a “C” in our poll.

