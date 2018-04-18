Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary and Bull Among CBS' 11 Latest Renewals

CBS on Wednesday renewed nearly a dozen series for the 2018-19 season, including its Friday one-two-three punch of Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and Blue Bloods. The Season 9 Five-0 pickup all but confirms that stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan — whose contracts were due to expire next month — will be sticking around.

The Eye network also greenlit additional seasons of Bull (for Season 3), Madam Secretary (for Season 5), NCIS: Los Angeles (for Season 10), NCIS: New Orleans (for Season 5), Survivor (for Seasons 37 and 38), The Amazing Race (for Season 31), 48 Hours (for Season 31) and 60 Minutes (for Season 51). They join the already-renewed Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, NCIS, SEAL Team and S.W.A.T.

Conspicuously missing from CBS’ early renewal drop: The long-running procedural Criminal Minds, fading Sherlock procedural Elementary (the latter of which is set to kick off its long-delayed sixth season on April 30) and struggling Monday drama Scorpion. If history is any indication, a pickup for Minds — which boasts a complex, multi-studio business model — will come down to the wire. If CBS does pull the plug, it would rob the series of crossing the 300-episode milestone (Minds ends its 13th season tonight with Episode 299.)

“There is no greater way to launch a season than to say ‘our 300th episode,’” exec producer Erica Messer recently opined to TVLine. “Our show has been through the wringer so many times, and we have such a great, loyal fan base that has been with us throughout all of these changes, I would certainly hope that we get that opportunity, to celebrate 13 years of stories.”

Other CBS programs still on the bubble include Code Black (which returns with Season 3 on May 2), rookie drama Instinct, and comedies Kevin Can Wait, Life in Pieces, Living Biblically, Man With a Plan, 9JKL and Superior Donuts. Freshman entries Wisdom of the Crowd and Me, Myself & I have already been (unofficially) cancelled.

TVLine’s 2018 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with all of Wednesday’s renewals.