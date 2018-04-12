Mad About You Revival: Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt Sign on to Reprise Roles

Don’t be mad at us, but another TV revival is close to becoming a reality.

Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt have signed on to reprise the lead roles in a revival of Mad About You, according to EW.com. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the original 1992-99 NBC sitcom with Reiser, has also closed a deal with producers Sony Pictures Television to return. The revival doesn’t have a network attached to it yet, but with the runaway ratings success of fellow ’90s revivals Roseanne and Will & Grace, it’s just a matter of when (and where), and not if.

TVLine first reported back in December that a Mad About You continuation was in the works, with Reiser and Hunt both considering a return to the sitcom fold. The two starred as Paul and Jamie Buchman, a pair of married New York yuppies dealing with the ups and downs of wedded bliss. (They also had a cute dog named Murray, it should be noted.) The show was a key cog in NBC’s mid-’90s Must-See TV lineup, with Hunt winning four straight Emmys for best lead actress in a comedy.

