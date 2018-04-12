ABC Sets Finale Dates for Grey's, Roseanne, S.H.I.E.L.D. and 14 Others

Grey’s Anatomy will bid farewell to Arizona Robbins and April Kepner in roughly a month’s time.

ABC is the third network (following The CW and CBS) to unveil its list of finale dates, and the medical drama’s Season 14 closer — marking the final appearances for Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew’s long-tenured docs — will air on Thursday, May 17.

Also of note: The Middle will end with an hour-long series finale on Tuesday, May 22, following the conclusion of Roseanne‘s first revival season. In addition, American Idol will wrap its inaugural ABC run on the same night as Dancing With the Stars‘ first-ever all-athletes edition.

As previously announced, Scandal will air its series finale next Thursday, April 19, while Once Upon a Time‘s end will span two Friday nights (May 11 and 18) and is titled “Leaving Storybrooke.”

Of note: May Sweeps this year runs Thursday, April 26 through Wednesday, May 23.

Thursday, April 19

10 pm Scandal series finale

Friday, May 11

8 pm Once Upon a Time series finale (Part 1)

Tuesday, May 15

9 pm black-ish

Wednesday, May 16

8 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm Alex, Inc.

9 pm Modern Family

9:30 pm American Housewife

10 pm Designated Survivor

Thursday, May 17

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy

9 pm Station 19

Friday, May 18

8 pm Once Upon a Time series finale (Part 2)

9 pm Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Sunday, May 20

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

Monday, May 21

8 pm Dancing with the Stars: Athletes

9 pm American Idol (two hours)

Tuesday, May 22

8 pm Roseanne

8:30 pm The Middle series finale (one hour)

9:30 pm Splitting Up Together

10 pm For the People

Sunday, May 27

9 pm Deception (two hours)