Riverdale Finale Scoop: The Stars Drop Hints About the 'Tragic' Season Ender

Riverdale‘s sophomore year is almost in the books… but will everyone survive to see Season 3?

With just five episodes left in Season 2 — it returns next Wednesday at 8/7c with the much-anticipated musical episode — TVLine asked the stars of The CW’s teen drama to tease the May 16 season finale. And based on what they told us, it’s sounding pretty grim for Archie and the gang.

KJ Apa (Archie): “It’s a tragedy, really, what happens. I think the last episode, if I were to describe it in one way, it would be tragic — for one person in particular in the show, but for everyone, ultimately.”

Cole Sprouse (Jughead): “Jughead’s made a lot of enemies.”

Camila Mendes (Veronica): “It’s the lead-up from everything that’s been happening between Archie and Hiram, their relationship… I think we’re going to be worried about Archie’s fate.”

Marisol Nichols (Hermione): “We’re going to get a lot of our questions answered that have built up over the season… I would say it’s very much a throwback to any gang war, and I’m excited for people to see that.”

So let’s take stock here: We have a gang war that ends in tragedy for one character, and it involves Archie and Hiram, and Jughead and his “enemies.” Could we see a flare-up in the simmering Northside vs. Southside turf war? Could Archie’s loyalty to Hiram put him on the opposite side of that war from his old pal Jughead? Could exiled Serpents like Penny Peabody and Tall Boy pop up again, seeking revenge? And could Jughead — or, more likely, his dad F.P. — end up paying the ultimate price?

We know, we know: That’s a lot of “could”s. But hey, we still have five more episodes to assemble all the pieces to this puzzle. Add in the ongoing weirdness with Betty’s brother Chic, and the apparent return of the Black Hood killer — and the Riverdale finale is going to make the summer-long wait for Season 3 an agonizingly long one, isn’t it? (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)

