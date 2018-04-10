Julianna Margulies and Dietland Cast Strike a Pose in Season 1 Photos

Feast your eyes on Julianna Margulies’ tasty TV return — it’s calorie-free!

The Good Wife star is headlining AMC’s upcoming revenge drama Dietland, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the cast’s striking gallery shots.

The revenge-fantasy drama centers on Plum Kettle (played by Joy Nash, Twin Peaks), an obese woman who is planning on weight-loss surgery but gets sidetracked when rival feminist factions somehow get involved. Margulies’ Kitty is a very ambitious magazine editor who’s not quite sure how to cope when a feminist terrorist organization goes after those near and dear to her. It’s all based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel, which Marti Noxon (UnREAL) has adapted for TV.

The cast also includes Robin Weigert (Big Little Lies), Rowena King (Of Kings and Prophets), Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU), Adam Rothenberg (Ripper Street), Erin Darke (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Will Seefried (The Deuce) and newcomers Tramel Tillman and Ricardo Davila.

In addition, Campbell Scott (House of Cards), Kelly Hu (Arrow), Marc Blucas (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Alanna Ubach (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) are among those slated to appear in Season 1.

Dietland premieres Monday, June 4 (9/8c) with back-to-back episodes.