Sarah Shahi Sci-Fi Thriller Reverie Gets Summer Premiere Date at NBC

Good things come to those who wait, Sarah Shahi fans: Nearly a year after scoring a series order at NBC, the Person of Interest alum’s new sci-fi series Reverie has (finally) landed a premiere date.

Reverie will debut Wednesday, May 30 at 10/9c on NBC, the network announced on Monday. Shahi stars as an ex-hostage negotiator and expert in human behavior who gets recruited by her former boss (24‘s Dennis Haysbert) to help rescue people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced virtual reality system. Mickey Fisher (Extant) is the creator and also serves as an executive producer. The supporting cast includes Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes, Covert Affairs), Jessica Lu (Awkward) and Kathryn Morris (Cold Case).

If you can’t wait that long to see Shahi back in action, she’s also set to reprise her role as Severide’s ex Renée Royce on NBC’s Chicago Fire later this season.

Also, NBC has set a premiere date for Season 2 of the family sitcom Marlon, starring Marlon Wayans as a dad co-parenting his two kids with his ex-wife. It’ll return on Thursday, June 14 at 9/8c, with back-to-back episodes.