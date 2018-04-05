Killing Eve Renewed for Season 2 at BBC America Ahead of Premiere

BBC America must like what it’s seen of Killing Eve: The network has renewed the Sandra Oh crime drama for a second season before the series has even premiered, TVLine has learned.

Eve stars Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) as an analyst for British intelligence who’s hot on the trail of female assassin Villanelle (The White Princess‘ Jodie Comer), leading to an intense game of cat-and-mouse. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) serves as writer and showrunner. (TVLine has confirmed that Oh, Comer and Waller-Bridge will all be involved in Season 2.) The series is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and he wrote a total of four in the Villanelle series, so presumably there’s still more story left for the show to tackle in a second season.

“This show has the thunder of women on both sides of the chase in Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and, importantly, behind the camera with the lavishly brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” BBC America president Sarah Barnett said in a statement. “The early response to Killing Eve has been incredible — for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere.”

Killing Eve debuts this Sunday, April 8 at 8/7c on BBC America; check out TVLine’s glowing review right here.