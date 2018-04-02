Arrow, Riverdale, Crazy Ex, Dynasty (!!) and 6 Others Renewed at The CW

The CW ostensibly has 83 percent of its new, Sunday-through-Friday slate accounted for, with Monday’s renewal of 10 shows — including the ratings-challenged Dynasty.

Midway through its freshman run, Dynasty recently slipped to an almost mythical 0.1 demo rating, though Nicollette Sheridan’s debut as Alexis seems to have resuscitated the numbers, some.

Among superhero shows, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning all got picked up (for Seasons 7, 5, 4, 4 and 2), as did the critically lauded Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (entering Season 4) and Jane the Virgin (renewed for Season 5).

Additionally, Riverdale will be back for Season 3, while the stalwart Supernatural is signed, sealed and delivered for a 14th season. All as The CW expands its programming to 12 weekly hours, with the addition of Sunday fare. (Premiere dates and scheduling will be announced at a later date, obviously.)

“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19,” network president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “By picking these 10 series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come.”

The fates of the recently returned iZombie and the freshman dramedy Life Sentence, as well as springtime launch The 100, will be officially determined at a later date, while Valor is unofficially (wink-wink) done after a 13-episode run.

