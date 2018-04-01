Homeland Recap: Heart to Heart

Need to catch up? Check out our previous Homeland recap here.

Carrie grilled Dante in an especially tense Homeland this week — but is she already too late?

After that late-night raid last week, Saul has Dante stewing in a holding cell inside his makeshift office. Carrie wants to be the one to question him — “I can break him. You know I can” — but Saul bluntly tells her, “I don’t trust you. Not like I used to.” Still, he lets her go in to see Dante, who’s fuming at Carrie and thinks she set all this up from the beginning. He loudly calls her a “lunatic” and notes she’s self-medicating with pills bought out of a car trunk, which makes Saul’s eyebrows go up. But she responds by calmly laying out the evidence against him, including the five times his international trips matched Simone’s: “We have enough to put you away for life.”

Dante brushes it off as a coincidence, so Carrie tries the good-cop route, sympathizing with Dante’s anger at the government after things went south in Kabul: “Your country doesn’t love you back.” She thinks bumping into him recently at that coffee shop was part of him targeting her as an accomplice, but he’s insulted. He remembers it instead as a romantic moment: “I would’ve followed you anywhere.” Then he demands a lawyer. Saul thinks they’re running out of time, but Carrie has another trick up her sleeve: “Let’s give him one.”

They bring in a lawyer for Dante, who gives him a document to sign and promises to have him out in a couple hours. But when he leaves, Dante notices ink from the pen on his hands… and starts having chest pains. He calls out for help, thinking he’s been poisoned. Carrie yells out, “Stop that attorney!” But we can see she’s just faking: The “attorney” is standing by Saul in the next room. Dante fears he’s been poisoned “like McClendon, the Russians… Simone told me.” Then he passes out, and Carrie asks Saul and the faux attorney: “Did we get what we need?” Yep, they’ve got him!

Except the mild poison they gave Dante might not be that mild. The medic tells Carrie his heart stopped, and they’re forced to rush Dante to the ER. Saul gets a warrant for Simone’s arrest, but there’s a problem: Wellington told the Russian ambassador that if Simone lies in her testimony, there will be major consequences for Moscow. So the ambassador turned to that muckraker Yevgeny, and by the time Saul gets to the safe house where Simone was being held, she’s already been kidnapped by Yevgeny and his goons. “She’s gone,” Saul tells Carrie. “Now Dante’s all we got.” But he’s clinging to life in the ER. Saul pleads with her, “Tell me he’s gonna make it.” But she can’t do that.

HEY, REMEMBER FRANNY? | Carrie barely does: Her poor daughter is clearly traumatized by the late-night raid and rushes into her teacher’s arms at school, but Carrie ignores that and runs off to interrogate Dante. She gets a series of frantic calls from Maggie, though, and learns when she gets home that Franny cried all day at school and Maggie had to bring her home. Maggie knows about the raid, and she’s had it: She wants Carrie to check herself into a hospital tonight, or she will file for legal custody of Franny. Carrie protests that “the country is under attack, right now,” and that Saul needs her, but Maggie fires back that Franny needs her more. Carrie ends up storming out, leaving Franny with Maggie and screaming futilely alone in her car. Once more, with feeling: Poor Franny.

Further Intel:

* This episode, with its central interrogation, was a pretty clear echo of Season 2’s “Q&A,” which saw Carrie question Brody — another former lover with possible ties to our country’s enemies. Does she really have feelings for Dante somewhere in there, like she did for Brody, or is it all just a ploy to catch Simone?

* Was it strange that Dante wasn’t even in handcuffs when Carrie was questioning him? And what sort of legal jurisdiction does Saul have here, anyway? Is Dante an enemy combatant?

* So Simone and Yevgeny are a thing? They hugged and kissed when he got her out of that safe house, so it didn’t exactly seem like a hostile kidnapping. That adds yet another interesting wrinkle to this whole mess.

* Counting on Dante to ‘fess up because the poison made him think he was dying: That was quite a longshot gamble on Carrie’s part, wasn’t it? What if he just lost consciousness without saying anything?

* Saul was authentically worried about Carrie: her medication and her relationship with Franny. Are we angling towards an ending like Season 4’s, with Carrie dropping the spy stuff to attend to urgent family business?

Got thoughts on tonight’s Homeland? Drop ’em in a comment below.