Famous in Love Team Reveals How Pretty Little Liars Inspired Season 2

We’re exactly one week away from the return of Freeform’s Famous in Love, whose second season apparently got some inspiration from one of showrunner Marlene King‘s other teen dramas.

“One of the reasons I wanted to do this show is because I got to watch the Pretty Little Liars [actresses] grow up in front of the camera and become starlets over the course of the show,” King says in TVLine’s exclusive tease of Season 2.

Famous in Love, which stars Bella Thorne as up-and-coming actress Paige Townsen, will include “several storylines” in Season 2 that were drawn from the real-life experiences of cast members from both of King’s projects, though she doesn’t want to “put anybody on the spot” by revealing more. Thorne, meanwhile, admits that she told the writers a few stories about her experiences shooting movies during the hiatus between seasons “and they put some of it in the show, which is really funny.”

Of course, there’s nothing funny about the cliffhangers Famous in Love left us with at the end of its first season; we’ll have to wait until the premiere to find out who shot Barrett Hopper, as well as which guy — Jake or Rainer?! — Paige has decided to be with.

