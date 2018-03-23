Timeless Video: Rufus Pretends to Be [Spoiler] During Old Hollywood Trip

When the Timeless trio travels to 1940s Hollywood this Sunday (NBC, 10/9c), Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus are forced to improvise— to varying degrees of success — in order to maintain their cover.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, a movie studio guard confronts the Time Team and asks to see their IDs. Luckily, Rufus is (kind of) good at making stuff up on the fly. “Do you know who I am? I’m Langston Hughes,” he declares. Unfortunately, he goes on to mistakenly claim that the poet/playwright won the Oscar for co-writing the 1939 film Way Down South. When Lucy corrects him, Rufus tries to save face by exclaiming, “Well, I should have! I was robbed,” and then demands to see the president of the studio.

The “Hollywoodland” episode’s mission is about “trying to figure out what Rittenhouse wants with Citizen Kane, because they’re trying to steal that movie, and we meet [actress/inventor] Hedy Lamarr,” star Abigail Spencer previously shared with TVLine.

“Wyatt and Lucy go undercover as the next big musical duo,” the actress added with a laugh. “[Rufus is] a playwright-turned-screenwriter, and when we get the attention of [Paramount Pictures president] Barney Balaban, [Rufus says], ‘And this is my new musical duo, White Folks!’ It’s really hilarious.”

