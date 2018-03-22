CBS Schedules Big Bang Wedding, 20 Other Finales: Which Are Supersized?

CBS is the second broadcast-TV network (following The CW) to step forth with its list of finales dates — for NCIS, The Big Bang Theory‘s Sheldon/Amy wedding, Mom and the rest.

Whose season winds down first, who will be last to turn off the lights, and which finales will be supersized? What follows below is the Eye network’s game plan. And if needed, TVLine’s handy-dandy Renewal Scorecard can be found here.

Of note: May Sweeps this year runs Thursday, April 26 through Wednesday, May 23.

Monday, April 16

10 pm Scorpion Season 4 finale

Wednesday, April 18

9 pm Criminal Minds Season 13 finale (two hours)

Friday, May 4

8 pm MacGyver Season 2 finale

Monday, May 7

8 pm Kevin Can Wait Season 2 finale

Tuesday, May 8

9 pm Bull Season 2 finale

Thursday, May 10

8 pm The Big Bang Theory Season 11 finale

8:30 pm Young Sheldon Season 1 finale

9 pm Mom Season 5 finale (one hour)

Friday, May 11

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 8 finale

Monday, May 14

9 pm Superior Donuts Season 2 finale

Tuesday, May 15

9 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 4 finale (two hours)

Wednesday, May 16

9 pm SEAL Team Season 1 finale

Thursday, May 17

9 pm Life in Pieces Season 3 finale (one hour)

10 pm S.W.A.T. Season 1 finale

Friday, May 18

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 finale

Sunday, May 20

8 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 finale (two hours)

10 pm Madam Secretary Season 4 finale

Monday, May 21

8:30 pm Man With a Plan Season 2 finale

9:30 pm Living Biblically Season 1 finale

Tuesday, May 22

8 pm NCIS Season 15 finale

Wednesday, May 23

8 pm Survivor Season 36 finale (two hours + live reunion show)