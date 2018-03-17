Will & Grace Renewed for Season 11 (Before Season 9 Is Even Over)

NBC continues to plan way ahead where Will & Grace is concerned. With two more episodes left to air in the comedy’s inaugural revival season (aka Season 9) and six months before the launch of the already-ordered follow-up (aka Season 10), the network has gone ahead and ordered a third revival cycle (aka Season 11). What’s more, NBC has increased the sitcom’s Season 10 episode order from 13 to 18.

Season 11, which will also consist of at least 18 episodes, is poised to premiere in Fall 2019, while Season 10 will debut in Fall 2018. The current 16-episode season, meanwhile, ends on Thursday, April, 5. The series’ four leads — Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — announced the news Saturday night at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

Will & Grace returned in strong form last September, drawing 10.2 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating, marking NBC’s best new or returning comedy premiere in six years (since 9/22/11, when The Office and Whitney did 3.9 and 3.3, respectively). The series’ live ratings have fallen down to Earth since then (last week’s episode drew 4.7 mil/1.2), but it remains NBC’s top-rated sitcom. And with seven days of delayed viewing factored in, Will & Grace is averaging 9.8 mil/3.1.

“As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get enough of Will & Grace and 23 more episodes is music to my ears,” said NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement. “We’re eternally grateful that Debra, Eric, Sean and Megan feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I’m overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television.”

The very early renewal news comes as NBC is said to be quietly developing revivals of two other classic Thursday sitcoms, Mad About You and The Office.