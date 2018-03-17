Netflix's Sabrina Series: How Will the Dark Drama Differ From the Sitcom?

Unless you’ve been living in the Other Realm for the past few months, you’ve probably heard that Netflix is conjuring up a new series about pop culture’s most iconic teenage witch. But this isn’t your mother’s Sabrina Spellman. Heck, it isn’t even your Sabrina Spellman.

Based on Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics, Netflix’s yet-untitled series — which has already been picked up for two seasons — “imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.”

Described as being “tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Needless to say, fans of Sabrina the Teenage Witch — the sitcom which ran for four seasons in 1996 on ABC, then transferred to The WB for its final three — are in for a rude awakening if they tune in expecting the same bright colors and goofy shenanigans we got from the TGIF staple all those years ago. Sure, Hilda, Zelda, Salem and more of your favorites will appear… there’s just no guarantee you’ll recognize them.

