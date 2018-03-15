RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Finale: Did the Right Queen Win Season 3?

It didn’t come down to the four queens we predicted — damn you, BenDeLaCreme! — but Thursday’s season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars still proved sickening. (As in, some of the decisions made me want to vomit.)

Picking up right where last week’s episode left off, Shangela (rightfully) showed no remorse for giving Morgan McMichaels the ax. “It was a hard decision, but honestly, these are the four that deserve to be here,” she said, referring to herself, Trixie Mattel, Kennedy Davenport and BeBe Zahara Benet.

Speaking of those final four, the last maxi challenge of Season 3 required the remaining queens to write, dance and sing in what RuPaul called the “most ambitious production number in Drag Race herstory.” More specifically, the finalists had to craft their own solo verse of Ru’s “Kitty Girl” — or “Cheetah Girls,” according to Kennedy — then perform it in a single take with choreography by Drag Race fave Todrick Hall.

To add to the madness, all of the eliminated queens would return (again!) to collectively choose this season’s final two. (“They came back more than me,” Shangela squawked. “Who keeps letting them back in? Lock the door!”)

Rehearsals spelled disaster for BeBe, who was initially opposed to the choreography because she doesn’t like “heights,” even though Todrick informed her that it was actually a dip, which means she’d be going lower than normal. Todrick saying that BeBe was riding the “struggle bus” was a nice way of explaining the situation. Honestly, if this finale had been live, I would have formed a prayer circle for BeBe right then and there.

But when showtime arrived, all of the queens killed it. Shangela’s verse, Trixie’s energy, Kennedy’s dancing and BeBe’s… well, she looked gorgeous, OK? The final four also slayed on the runway (where BeBe’s outrageous catsuit totally redeemed her for those two left feet).

Then came time for the final four to throw themselves at the mercy of the queens they’d previously banished from the workroom. It was a recipe for disaster, yet managed to remain relatively drama-free. Sure, the jury wasn’t thrilled that BeBe (still!) refused to say which of them she would have brought back, and Trixie did throw some shade at Kennedy’s final runway look — but the only tears shed were those of pride. Lots and lots of pride.

Here’s how the results shook out: Trixie and Kennedy were announced as the top two queens, meaning that BeBe (duh!) and Shangela (what?!) had to sashay away. Following a dramatic lip sync battle set to Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” Mama Ru announced the winner of Season 3: Trixie.

Do you believe that the right queen snatched the crown this season? (I don’t!) Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your rational.