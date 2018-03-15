Fox News Signs Anchor Shepard Smith to New Multi-Year Contract

Fox News is keeping at least one of their familiar faces around: The news channel announced on Thursday it has re-signed anchor Shepard Smith to a multi-year deal, extending his two-decade run with the network.

Smith — whose official title is Chief News Anchor and Managing Editor of Breaking News — currently anchors the weekday news program Shepard Smith Reporting, and has been with Fox News since the channel’s original launch in 1996, handling breaking news and offering in-depth analysis. He’s notable for being one of the network’s strongest voices against President Trump’s agenda, publicly disagreeing with the President’s decisions and statements numerous times over the past year.

RELATEDFox News to Launch Standalone Subscription Service By End of 2018

Fox News has seen a mass exodus of some of its most prominent personalities in recent years: Megyn Kelly fled the network for a mega-deal with NBC News, and longtime commentator Bill O’Reilly was fired last April following numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

“Shepard Smith is an exemplary journalist whose skill in anchoring breaking news is unrivaled,” Fox News executive chairman Rupert Murdoch said in a statement. “His powerful storytelling on both television and digital platforms has elevated our entire news gathering process.”