CW Sets Finale Dates for The Flash, Riverdale, Supernatural and 6 Others

Yep, we have reached that time of year when we ruminate over finale dates. And The CW is first to step forth with its game plan for winding down the 2017-18 TV season, as denoted below.

Legends is first to fly away, in less than a month, while iZombie‘s recently launched run will conclude in late May. (Supergirl, as previously announced, is set to return from hiatus on April 16, landing its finale in mid-June.) If needed, TVLine’s handy-dandy hand-carved Renewal Scorecard can be found here.

Of note: May Sweeps this year runs Thursday, April 26 through Wednesday, May 23.

MONDAY, APRIL 9

8 pm Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 finale

MONDAY, APRIL 16

8 pm Supergirl resumes Season 3

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

9 pm Black Lightning Season 1 finale

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

8 pm Jane the Virgin Season 4 finale (special time)

9 pm The Originals final season premiere

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

9 pm The 100 Season 5 premiere

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

8 pm Riverdale Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 17

8 pm Supernatural Season 13 finale

9 pm Arrow Season 6 finale

FRIDAY, MAY 18

8 pm Dynasty Season 1 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 22

8 pm The Flash Season 4 finale

MONDAY, MAY 28

9 pm iZombie Season 4 finale

MONDAY, JUNE 18

8 pm Supergirl Season 3 finale

