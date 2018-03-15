CW Sets Finale Dates for The Flash, Riverdale, Supernatural and 6 Others

Yep, we have reached that time of year when we ruminate over finale dates. And The CW is first to step forth with its game plan for winding down the 2017-18 TV season, as denoted below.
Legends is first to fly away, in less than a month, while iZombie‘s recently launched run will conclude in late May. (Supergirl, as previously announced, is set to return from hiatus on April 16, landing its finale in mid-June.) If needed, TVLine’s handy-dandy hand-carved Renewal Scorecard can be found here.
Of note: May Sweeps this year runs Thursday, April 26 through Wednesday, May 23.
MONDAY, APRIL 9
8 pm Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 finale
MONDAY, APRIL 16
8 pm Supergirl resumes Season 3
TUESDAY, APRIL 17
9 pm Black Lightning Season 1 finale
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
8 pm Jane the Virgin Season 4 finale (special time)
9 pm The Originals final season premiere
TUESDAY, APRIL 24
9 pm The 100 Season 5 premiere
WEDNESDAY, MAY 16
8 pm Riverdale Season 2 finale
THURSDAY, MAY 17
8 pm Supernatural Season 13 finale
9 pm Arrow Season 6 finale
FRIDAY, MAY 18
8 pm Dynasty Season 1 finale
TUESDAY, MAY 22
8 pm The Flash Season 4 finale
MONDAY, MAY 28
9 pm iZombie Season 4 finale
MONDAY, JUNE 18
8 pm Supergirl Season 3 finale
