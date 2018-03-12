Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams Reacts to 2 Big Departures: 'It F---ing Sucks'

Grey’s Anatomy‘s decision to part ways with longtime cast members Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew has left co-star Jesse Williams with a serious case of heartbreak. “Sarah and Jessica are easily among my very favorite people and coworkers, so this news f—in’ sucks,” the actor vented on Twitter Thursday, shortly after news of duo’s departures broke. “Their immense talent speaks for itself, but it’s [Sarah and Jessica] as people that I’m so grateful to know, privileged to have worked with and learned from.”

Williams, who has played Drew’s on-again/off-again love interest for much of the past decade, then added, “To say they’ll be missed is a massive understatement. Luckily for all of us, we’ll get to see these artists continue bringing compelling and complex characters to life for many moons to come!”

Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed on Thursday that the pair are being let go for creative reasons. “As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go,” she said, “and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”