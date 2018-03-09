Ratings: Grey's Ties Series Low

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 7.1 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, slipping 5 percent and three tenths to its smallest audience since May 11 and matching its series low in the demo (most recently set 11 months ago).

It would be silly to infer causation, but the slippage did happen to come in the wake of Thursday’s big news that veteran cast members Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew are on their way out after Season 14.

Leading out of Grey’s, Scandal (4.8 mil/1.1) and HTGAWM (3.5 mil/0.9) respectively dipped one and two tenths from last week’s crossover event.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Gotham (2.45 mil/0.7) dipped to new series lows, while Showtime at the Apollo (2.4 mil/0.6) was steady.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.74 mil/0.5) and Arrow (1.35 mil/0.4) each added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

CBS | Big Bang (13.8 mil/2.6), Young Sheldon (12.6 mil/2.2) and Life in Pieces (7 mil/1.2) each ticked up a tenth, while Mom (9.3 mil/1.5) was steady. S.W.A.T. (5.7 mil/1.0) rose 8 percent and two tenths from last week’s lows.

NBC | Superstore (3.7 mil/1.1) gained two tenths, AP Bio (2.6 mil/0.8) was up one tenth, Will & Grace (4.2 mil/1.1) held onto last week’s revival low and Champions did 3 mil/0.8. Chicago Fire (6.5 mil/1.3) rose 14 percent and two tenths with its half of the P.D. crossover, delivering its best-since-premiere rating.

