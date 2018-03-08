Sarah Drew Reacts to Grey's Dismissal: 'I Haven't Had Time to Process It'

Sarah Drew was blindsided by her Grey’s Anatomy ouster. Just minutes after news broke on Thursday that the actress has been let go from the ABC drama she’s called home for nearly a decade, Drew took to social media to express her shock and sadness.

“Thank you for all of the love,” she wrote. “I know you’re sad. I’m sad too. I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here. That will come later.

“For now, I’d like to say: I love you,” she continued. “And I love April, and her story isn’t over yet. And the really good news (for me, at least) is that I’m here on set shadowing one of my favorite people, Kevin McKidd, with my beloved Grey’s family all this week and next, so I get to process all of my feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade. For that, I am so grateful.”

Drew is not the only Grey’s vet departing. Fellow cast member Jessica Capshaw will also be leaving at the conclusion of the show’s current 14th season.