Ratings: Riverdale Returns to Season Low, Life Sentence Has Soft Start

The CW’s Riverdale returned from its month-long break to 1.31 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, marking its second-smallest audience of the season and a season low in the demo.
Leading out of that, Life Sentence debuted to 760,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating, up a tick from Friday-bound time slot predecessor Dynasty‘s average (730K/0.2) while marking The CW’s least watched series launch of this TV season. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B.”
Elsewhere….
FOX | The X-Files (3.45 mil/0.9) and 9-1-1 (6 mil/1.6) both ticked up from last week’s season lows.
CBS | Survivor (8.2 mil/1.7) was steady, SEAL Team (6.1 mil/0.9) was down a tick from its last regularly scheduled airing and Criminal Minds (5 mil/0.9) hit and tied series lows.
NBC | The Blacklist (5.8 mil/1.0), SVU (5.8 mil/1.2) and Chicago PD (6.8 mil/1.3) all ticked up.
ABC | The Goldbergs (5.5 mil/1.4), Speechless (4.4 mil/1.2), Modern Family (5.2 mil/1.4) and American Housewife (4.1 mil/1.1) all ticked up. Designated Survivor (3.57 mil/0.6) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo.
