Jessica Capshaw on Grey's Anatomy Exit: 'I'm Sad to See Arizona Go'

Jessica Capshaw has released a statement regarding her forthcoming exit from Grey’s Anatomy and, much like fellow departing cast member Sarah Drew, she’s bummed to be leaving.

“For the past ten years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her,” the actress shared on social media. “Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a seres regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever. I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she has brought to me. I am sad to see her go but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations. Shonda [Rhimes], thank you for the ride on this incredible rollercoaster.”

The decision to part ways with Capshaw and Drew was a creative one, showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed on Thursday. “The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica and Sarah,” the EP said in a statement. “As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go, and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”