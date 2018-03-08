Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Shocker: Jessica Capshaw, Sarah Drew to Exit

Grey’s Anatomy is paring down its sizable cast. In a shocking move, fan favorites Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew will depart the ABC drama at the end of the series’ current 14th season. According to Deadline, the pair are being let go for creative reasons.

Capshaw has played Dr. Arizona Robbins for a decade, while Drew — aka Dr. April Kepner — has been on the show for nine years.

“The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew,” showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement. “As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go, and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

Added series creator Shonda Rhimes: “It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters. Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performances and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

There’s no word on how Capshaw and Drew will be written out.

News of the departures comes two months after Grey’s Anatomy leading lady Ellen Pompeo inked a new two-year deal with the show worth north of $20 million. It’s worth noting that ABC has yet to formally renew Grey’s for Season 15.