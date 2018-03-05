SVU Vet Stephanie March to Bring Back A.D.A. Alex Cabot in Season 19 Episode

Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot is slipping back into her legal briefs: Former cast member Stephanie March will return to Law & Order: SVU this season, NBC announced Monday.

The hour, which is titled “Sunk Cost Fallacy” and is slated to air in April, will be March’s 91st SVU as the trial attorney. Per the network’s official synopsis, the search for an abducted woman and her young daughter leads Mariska Hargitay’s Lt. Benson to cross paths with her friend, Cabot.

“It is a thrill to welcome Stephanie back to the SVU family, even for a short visit,” showrunner Michael Chernuchin said via statement. “She is, and will always be, part of SVU‘s DNA.”

Cabot has been a presence on the series since Season 2. The character, believed dead, went into the Witness Protection Program for years but reemerged to testify against an attacker in Season 6. She later returned to the Manhattan D.A.’s office and has appeared in several episodes since, the last being Season 13’s “Learning Curve.”

March’s other TV work includes Odd Mom Out, Nightcap, Grey’s Anatomy and 30 Rock.

Earlier this season, original Law & Order mainstay Sam Waterson guest-starred on an episode that ushered out Raúl Esparza’s ADA Rafael Barba and introduced Philip Winchester’s Chicago Justice character Peter Stone into the New York-set procedural.