Big Little Lies Season 2: James Tupper, Iain 'Young Sheldon' Armitage Return

Iain Armitage‘s copious Young Sheldon duties will not prevent him from making a return trip to Monterey. HBO confirms that the young actor has signed on to reprise his role as Ziggy, the son of Shailene Woodley’s Jane, in Big Little Lies‘ upcoming second season.

RELATEDFind Out Why Big Little Lies Is Switching Directors for Season 2

The cabler also announced that fellow Lies vets James Tupper (aka Nathan, hubby of Zoe Kravitz’s Bonnie ) and Jeffrey Nordling (aka Gordon, hubby of Laura Dern’s Renata, pictured right) will also be back for Season 2. All three will be series regulars.

HBO released the following teasers for the three characters:

* Tupper’s Nathan “copes with a complicated turn of events in his marriage and with his eldest daughter Abby.”

* Nordling’s Gordon “faces the consequences of a big mistake and risks losing everything along the way.”

* Armitage’s Ziggy “starts second grade and continues to be the light of Jane’s life.”

The trio’s return brings to nine the number of Big Little Lies alums signed on for the quasi-sequel. They join fellow returning vets Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Adam Scott. The number grows to 10 if you include the unofficial comeback of Alexander Skarsgard’s late Perry. And, as previously reported, Meryl Streep is joining the cast as Perry’s mom.

Production on the seven-episode Season 2 begins in early March with a premiere eyed for early 2019.