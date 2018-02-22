Nashville Sets Series Finale Date, Adds Mia Maestro and St. Elsewhere Vet

It’s official: Nashville will strum its last chord on Thursday, July 26.

The country-music drama will return for the series’ final eight episodes on Thursday, June 7, at 9/8c, CMT announced just after the midseason finale aired Thursday. As usual, all episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

In addition, Nashville will add two recurring guest stars in the last batch of episodes. Mia Maestro (Alias, The Strain) will play Rosa, a true-believer member of The Movement for Coherent Philosophy who is starting to doubt her involvement in the organization.

Meanwhile, Ronny Cox (St. Elsewhere, Stargate SG-1) has been cast as Deacon’s father, Gideon Claybourne. Per the official character description, Gideo is a “recently reformed lifelong alcoholic” and “crusty, frustrated, would-be musician” who’ll enter the action as he tries to repair his relationship with his son.

“It was just such a happy turn of events for us that we could get” Cox, Nashville co-showrunner Marshall Herskovitz tells TVLine. “It just gives us a real chance to do real drama, a story about a really badly sundered relationship where these two men have not seen each other in many years.”

Herskovitz adds that Cox will sing during his time on the show.

Press PLAY on the video above to see a preview of the second half of the season, then hit the comments with your thoughts!