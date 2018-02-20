Pilot News: Tyler Ritter Is Playing Dead, Scandal Star Finds God and More

Tyler Ritter is headed back to The CW, where he recurred on Arrow as Detective Billy Malone.

The actor will headline the network’s dysfunctional-family dramedy pilot Playing Dead, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series from writers Rina Mimoun and Josh Reims (Mistresses, Everwood) centers around a mortician and his teenage son whose lives are turned upside down when the woman who abandoned them 15 years ago returns and asks them to fake her death. Ritter, who starred on CBS’ short-lived comedy The McCarthys, will play the wry father/funeral home director.

In other pilot casting news:

* Scandal‘s Joe Morton has lined up his next TV gig: The actor will co-star in the CBS dramedy pilot God Friended Me as Reverend Arthur Finer, the father of Brandon Micheal Hall’s lead character.

* Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World) has joined the ensemble of NBC’s comedy pilot So Close, about hopeless romantics Riley and Kyle, who are close to settling for the wrong partner, unaware that they live only blocks apart and may be each other’s soulmates. Carpenter will play Kyle’s roommate.

* Gage Golightly (Red Oaks, Teen Wolf) will star in The CW’s comedic drama pilot The End of the World as We Know It as a young L.A. woman who is recruited by a space cop to hunt down escaped criminal aliens who have disguised themselves as eccentric Angelenos.

* Tony-nominated Hamilton actress Phillipa Soo has joined the cast of the CBS drama pilot The Code, which centers on a group of U.S. Marines training to be lawyers. Soo, who also had a recurring role on NBC’s Smash, will play 2nd Lieutenant Harper, a highly organized officer who’s itching to take on bigger cases.