Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Once, H50, Legends, Sabrina, Chicago Fire, Legion, SEAL Team, The Middle and More

Will Once Upon a Time connect romantic dots before it’s too late? Which Chicago couple will be intruded upon? Who is TV’s new Sabrina hanging with? What brings back a Legends cutie? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.

Can you tease anything about Once Upon a Time‘s LGBT romance? —Jadis

Coming off the midseason finale’s reveal that said romance is between Not-Just-of-Wonderland’s Alice and Zelena’s daughter Robin, we will “absolutely” learn how it came to be, says co-creator Eddy Kitsis. “You’re going to see how they met, how they fell in love…. We’re going to show the entire relationship,” he assures. “We just wanted to do a time jump and then fill it out in the second half of the season (arriving Friday, March 2).”

Anything new on the second half of Once Upon a Time Season 7? —Rachel

As in, the second half of what is now Once‘s final season…? When I saw Mekia Cox at TCA, she previews the introduction of Tiana’s Prince Naveen, who apparently will pop up in Hyperion Heights (played by Beyond‘s Jeff Pierre). “There are some people that Sabine meets that might be familiar to the fans of Princess Tiana’s story — one in particular, who’s a love interest,” she teased. Similarly, Dr. Facilier (played by Daniel Francis) will be resurfacing with a cursed identity of his own. “It’s fitting, I’ll say that!” Cox teased of the soothsayer’s Hyperion Heights vocation. “I really like what they’ve done with his character. I think everyone will be pleased to see what he’s up to.” Bonus scoop: Episode 19, which is titled “Flower Child,” will feature a group of wood nymphs, the leader of which has a daughter who is anxious to explore the human world.

Any idea when we’ll see Thunder suit up on Black Lightning? —Michele C.

Actually, you will see Anissa (played by Nafessa Williams) suit up this Tuesday night — though her first instinct about what to wear quickly proves to be, um, battle un-ready. What she then gets properly fitted for, thanks to a super-helpful boutique clerk (and colorful latex), is pretty fabulous for a “beta” costume. And that’s not even counting what she does with her hair….

Any info regarding Percy aka City Mouse’s exit from NCIS: New Orleans? —Hollie

No news yet, but exiting cast member Shalita Grant does have a big episode airing Tuesday, Feb. 27….

Is that “human” Gideon in the new Legends of Tomorrow photos? What brings her back? —Sal

Previewing next Monday’s episode of the CW series, Amy Louise Pemberton aka Gideon says, “[It] is very much about Zari and her learning her place within the team, and Gideon’s basically manifested herself to help her figure out where she fits in the team.” As for how the team’s newest member takes to meeting the ship’s AI face to “face,” Tala Ashe said, “Given the context of [it], I think she will initially be quite pissed off…. The way that Gideon enters Zari’s world is perplexing and makes her pretty mad at first!”

Do you know if Netflix’s Sabrina series will be sticking the core of Sabrina, Harvey, Hilda, Zelda and Salem? — Riana

If you’re a fan of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics, you can expect to see most of your favorite characters appear at one point or another. A sneak peek of the pilot script revealed Harvey’s arrival, while Aguirre-Sacasa recently posted the first picture of Salem on Twitter. Additionally, I’ve learned that casting is currently underway for Prudence, the Regina George-esque leader of a bewitching trio known as the Weird Sisters, and Father Blackwood, a High Priest of the Church of Night who becomes an “oppressive authority figure in Sabrina’s dark education.”

What’s the early word on Legion Season 2? —Nicole

TVLine’s Dave Nemetz says that in the FX hit’s Season 2 premiere (airing Tuesday, April 3) — “visually inventive and absolutely baffling as ever” — David has to piece his memory back together after getting zapped by that orb, and he ends up forming an unlikely alliance to battle the nefarious Shadow King. That baddie from the Marvel comics will make his official on-screen debut this season in the form of Navid Negahban aka Homeland‘s Abu Nazir.

Any word on Neve Campbell’s involvement in the new season of House of Cards? —P.

I would describe her involvement as nil, seeing as LeeAnn Harvey remains very dead.

Can you send me the latest information on Nashville? —Keith

Before the CMT drama’s final season wraps, flashbacks will introduce us to an 8-year-old, guitar-strumming Deacon. (Pegged to the resurfacing of his dad, we assume?)

What can we look forward to when Chicago Fire returns (on March 1)? —Whitney

After a photo of Casey and Severide leaping from the factory fire makes the newspaper, CFD’s PR department decides it’s a good idea to do a “day-in-the-life” spread about the firehouse. But as a result, the photographer “comes into [Dawson and Casey’s] lives in a really intrusive way,” showrunner Derek Haas teases. Meanwhile, “With Stella possibly moving out, Kelly’s going to make his play of why she shouldn’t.”

What’s coming up for The Middle’s Sue? Will the next new episode, “Toasted” (airing Feb. 27), be about her 21st birthday? —KC

“Indeed it will!” showrunner Eileen Heisler confirmed (before a slew of birthday party stills surfaced). “Sue Heck is turning 21… and as you can imagine, it doesn’t go smoothly.”

Any news of what’s to come on CBS’ SEAL Team? –Elspeth

As you might have surmised, given how the accelerated deployment played out for the Hayeses and their already tenuous union, Jason will be open to new romance whilst abroad in JBAD. Herewith is David Boreanaz’s full, unedited quote on the topic: “It’s going to be a whole new show once we are on deployment character-wise, allowing us to do things that we wouldn’t be doing if we were back home and introducing new characters — including a possible new love interest for Jason.” (SEAL Team returns Feb. 28.)

Any scoop on Hawaii Five-0? —Belle

‘Member that undercover op for Tani I teased, airing March 2? It just got more interesting, because it turns out that McGarrett and Danny — having sensed a “chemistry” between the new recruits (thanks to Danny’s vision of a future where they are married?) — send the two undercover as the parents of a student applying at a private school whose headmaster has been murdered.

Is there any chance The Goldbergs’ 1990s spin-off will get a second shot? I quite enjoyed it. –Scott

You can file this under “totally bogus” news, Scott: there are still zero plans for the planted spinoff pilot to move forward as a series.

