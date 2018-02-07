Bryan Fuller Steps Down From Apple's Amazing Stories Anthology Reboot

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Bryan Fuller is exiting another TV series.

The Hannibal and Pushing Daisies veteran is stepping down as showrunner of Apple’s upcoming Amazing Stories anthology reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The split is due to “creative differences”: Fuller wanted a darker, Black Mirror-style take, while Apple was aiming for more family-friendly fare.

The original Amazing Stories, executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, aired on NBC from 1985 to 1987 as an anthology of sci-fi, fantasy and horror stories. A reboot was first announced in 2015 at NBC, with Fuller installed as showrunner, before the project moved to Apple last year.

This is, of course, not the first TV project Fuller has walked away from in recent years: He was slated to run CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery before exiting prior to the show’s premiere, and he (along with co-showrunner Michael Green) stepped down from Starz’s American Gods last fall after its first season.

Fuller fans can take heart, though: Last month, he announced he’s currently developing a TV adaptation of Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles novels, though the project hasn’t found a network yet.