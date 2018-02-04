Westworld Season 2 Sets Premiere Date — Watch First Full Trailer

Now that we’ve gotten a good glimpse at Westworld‘s Season 2, we think that tiger might’ve gotten off easy.

The HBO sci-fi drama dropped part of a trailer for its sophomore season during Super Bowl LII Sunday. And wow, have things gone from bad to berserk in the robot theme park. Among the preview’s notable moments: a mechanical bull about to gore a park security employee, a faceless robot (?) in motion behind Bernard, Logan alive!, Clementine peering out of a behind-the-scenes examination room and Dolores promising this: “We will burn it to the ground and build a new world. Our world.”

Even more important: The series will return on Sunday, April 22.

In September, series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told TVLine that Season 2 would open with a “bloodbath,” which tracks with the host uprising that was poised to start in the final moments of the Season 1 finale.

Katja Herbers (The Leftovers), Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow) and Gustaf Skarsgard (Vikings) have joined the cast for the coming season; in addition, Season 1 standouts Louis Herthum and Talulah Riley have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer in full, then go to the comments so we can discuss.