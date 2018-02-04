Super Bowl 2018: Rewatch the 10 Best (and 5 Worst) Commercials

What do Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage, Westworld‘s Anthony Hopkins and Stranger Things‘ David Harbour have in common? They all popped up in some of Sunday’s most memorable Super Bowl commercials.

Every year advertisers pony up big bucks to wave their wares in front of 100 million-plus viewers. Below, we have curated a list of ads that everyone will be talking about, for better or worse. They include a laugh-out-loud Dirty Dancing homage, a nightmarish M&Ms ad and an awe-inspiring story as presented by… a car manufacturer?

Read our quick take on 15 commercials — listed in no particular order — then share your own reviews in the comments.

BEST

AMAZON — ALEXA LOSES HER VOICE

Easily one of the funniest spots of the evening, with Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B and Anthony Hopkins filling in for the laryngitis-stricken digital assistant.

WENDY’S — ICEBERG

Ba-da, ba-ba-ba, we’re lovin’ this shade thrown at fast-food rival McDonald’s.

DORITOS BLAZE vs. MOUNTAIN DEW ICE

Thrones‘ Dinklage and Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman faced off in the lip-sync battle to end all lip-sync battles (with more than a little help from Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot) — and it was perfect.

MASSMUTUAL — THE UNSUNG

At a time when the country is mostly divided, this feel-good spot — soundtracked to a cover of The Pretenders’ emotionally stirring “I’ll Stand By You” — found people of all walks of life coming together to lend a helping hand.

PRINGLES — WOW

Leave it to SNL vet Bill Hader to earn one of the biggest laughs of the night. Seriously though, “No one asked you, Kevin!“

NFL

Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.’s Dirty Dancing send-up was infinitely better than whatever we’re calling that thing ABC did last year.

For thirty teams, Super Bowl isn’t the end of the season – it’s the start of next season. Watch Eli, @OBJ_3, @TheHumble_21 and the @Giants O-line put in the work in our #SBLII commercial. pic.twitter.com/QP6UducMYa — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

JEEP/JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

We were already excited about Jeff Goldblum’s return to the Jurassic Park franchise. Then this automobile spot that evokes chase footage from the very first movie.

TIDE

Admit it: you were worried Sexy Mr. Clean was about to make a comeback before Stranger Things‘ David Harbour popped up and confirmed this was one of Tide’s many deceiving ads.

TOYOTA — BEATING THE ODDS

No commercial was more inspiring than this one, which chronicled amputee Lauren Woolstencroft’s journey to become a Paralympic alpine skier.

The odds were against her. But Lauren Woolstencroft never let that stop her. #StartYourImpossible pic.twitter.com/WvcWoFNgB5 — Toyota USA (@Toyota) February 2, 2018

PEPSI

The halftime show was lacking — no special guests? — but Pepsi delivered on Britney and Michael Jackson cameos in this retro ad.

WORST

DIET COKE — TWISTED MANGO

Sorry, Coca-Cola, an adorkable hipster with no rhythm isn’t going to convince us that reinventing Diet Coke is a good idea. (Meanwhile, sources tell us TVLine’s very own DC aficionado Michael Ausiello was not impressed.)

M&M’s — HUMAN

The Red M&M morphing into Danny DeVito and asking passersby to eat him? That right there is the stuff of nightmares. (Seriously, do not show this to your children!)

ROCKET MORTGAGE

First Friends From College, now this? It might be time for Keegan-Michael Key to seek new representation.

BUD LIGHT — THE BUD KNIGHT

Talk about an unnecessary sequel. Was anyone actually anticipating the Bud Knight’s arrival in this drawn out, two-part commercial?

SCIENTOLOGY — CURIOUS?

Here’s hoping the next season of Leah Remini’s Scientology and the Aftermath gets to the bottom of why NBC would allow the organization to advertise on its air, again.