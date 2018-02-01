Cult-Hit Vampire Drama Moonlight Finds Streaming Home on CW Seed

Vampires never really die… they just end up on a streaming service.

The late, lamented CBS drama Moonlight, starring Hawaii Five-0‘s Alex O’Loughlin as a bloodsucking Los Angeles private eye, is now available to stream on CW Seed, the service announced today. All 16 episodes are free to stream in full (with ads, though).

Debuting in the fall of 2007, Moonlight starred O’Loughlin as Mick St. John, who was turned into a vampire 50 years prior by his bride Coraline on their wedding night, and used his supernatural powers to solve cases while keeping his identity a secret. Sophia Myles played reporter Beth Turner, who served as a love interest for Mick. Jason Dohring (Veronica Mars) played Mick’s vampire mentor Josef, with Shannyn Sossamon playing vampire bride Coraline.

CBS cancelled the show after just one season, missing the impending Twilight/True Blood vampire craze by mere months. But Moonlight developed a fervent cult following, even winning the People’s Choice Award for Best New TV Drama over the likes of Gossip Girl and Private Practice.

CW Seed is home to plenty of other cancelled-too-soon favorites like Everwood, Pushing Daisies, The Secret Circle and Forever, along with original series like the Arrowverse animated spinoff Freedom Fighters: The Ray and the upcoming Constantine animated series.