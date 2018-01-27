SNL: Will Ferrell's Dubya Reminds Us He Was the Original Bad President

Saturday Night Live this weekend opened with a message from the former president of the United States.

Host Will Ferrell reprised his role as George W. Bush, broadcasting live from a replica of the Oval Office built in the basement of his Texas estate. During his address, he reminded viewers that he was the original “really bad” president.

“According to a new poll, my approval rating is at an all-time high,” he said. “Donny Q. Trump came in, and suddenly I’m looking pretty sweet by comparison. At this rate, I might even end up on Mount Rushmore right next to Washington, Lincoln… and I wanna say, uh, Kensington?”

Dubya marveled at how he’s “suddenly popular AF. A lot of people are saying, ‘Man, I wish George W. Bush was still president right about now.’ So I just wanted to address my fellow Americans tonight and remind you guys that I was really bad. Like, historically not good.”

“The point is I’m suddenly popular AF.” – George W. Bush #SNL pic.twitter.com/azu3DzCzsP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2018

Dubya then listed off a few examples of why his legacy should remain tarnished: “Don’t forget, we’re still in two different wars that I started. Hey, what has two thumbs and created ISIS? This guy! And hey, at the least the stock market is doing well now. You ever seen a graph of the stock market during my presidency? It’s the only graph that comes with its own slide-whistle sound effect.”

Ferrell’s Bush was then joined by Leslie Jones’ Condoleezza Rice, and the two sang a revised version of the All in the Family theme song “Those Were the Days” to reflect how much worse America is under Donald Trump’s watch.

