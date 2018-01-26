Holly Marie Combs Slams Charmed Reboot: 'Don't Even Think of Capitalizing on Our Hard Work'

Charmed, I’m pretty sure she’s not.

Original Charmed cast member Holly Marie Combs took to Twitter early Friday morning to denounce The CW’s in-the-works reboot, which snagged a formal pilot order on Thursday.  And she pulled no punches.

“Here’s the thing,” she began. “Until you ask us to rewrite it like [exec producer] Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work.” Combs then harrumphed that the franchise “belongs to the four of us” — presumably referring to former co-stars Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan — as well as “our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans.”

The actress concluded her mini-rant with an apparent message to The CW. “You will not fool them by owning a title/stamp,” she wrote. “So bye.”

This marks Combs’ most explicit condemnation of the long-gestating project; her previous dings qualified more as subtle shade.

In confirming the pilot order on Friday, The CW revealed that Charmed 2.0 — which is being shepherded by Jane the Virgin’s Jennie Urman, Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin — would be “a fierce, funny, feminist reboot” centered on “three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

