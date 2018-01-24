Storm Chasers' Joel Taylor Dead at 38

Storm Chasers vet Joel Taylor died on Tuesday at age 38. The cause of death was not immediately known.

“There is no answer at this time,” the storm chasing group Team Western OK Chaser said on Facebook, after announcing Taylor’s passing. “It will most likely be quite a while before the medical professionals have those answers, and when they do then it will be relayed to the family.”

“Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today,” Team Western OK wrote. “Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration,” “one of the most level-headed chasers on the roads” and “truly a classy guy outside of chasing. He didn’t chase for the glory; he chased because he had a true passion for storms.”

Reed Timmer, who also starred on Discovery’s Storm Chasers, remembered Taylor on Twitter, saying, “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”