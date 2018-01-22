Ratings: The Resident Has Healthy Start Leading Out of NFC Championship

The Resident was looking expectedly flush — if not preternaturally robust — leading out of Fox’s broadcast of the NFC Championship game on Sunday evening.

Kicking off just a few minutes later than its estimated 10/9c start time, the freshman medical drama drew 8.8 million total viewers and a 2.7 demo rating in fast nationals, down sharply both from what CBS’ Hunted did in the plum time slot a year ago (10.8 mil/3.6 in prelims, leading out of the AFC Championship) and what Fox’s own The X-Files drew two years ago (13.5 mil/5.1, post-NFC Championship).

The Resident‘s numbers were on par with what Fox’s The Orville debuted to this fall (8.6 mil/2.7), leading out of an early-season NFL game. Earning an average TVLine reader grade of “B,” The Resident makes its regular time slot debut — Mondays at 9/8c — starting tonight.

The Eagles’ trouncing of the Vikings itself is looking at 31.7 million total viewers and a 10.3 rating in fast nationals, down 23 percent from what Pats/Steelers did a year ago in prelim numbers.

The only fresh broadcast fare airing opposite the Pretty Big Game, ABC’s AFV (4.2 mil/0.8) dropped 30 percent, while Shark Tank (averaging 3.9 mil/1.0) was down 20 percent from last week’s double pump.