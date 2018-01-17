Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo Details Rocky Relationship with Former Co-Star Patrick Dempsey, Reveals Real Reason Behind Martin Henderson's Exit

Ellen Pompeo has no more you-know-whats to give.

On the heels of inking a new two-year deal with Grey’s Anatomy worth north of $20 million, the actress gave a no-holds-barred interview to The Hollywood Reporter in which she revealed details of her strained professional relationship with former leading man Patrick Dempsey. Pomepo also divulged the real reason behind Martin Henderson’s recent (and mysterious) exit as Mer’s post-McDreamy love Nathan Riggs.

What follows is an excerpt from her THR Q&A:

For me, Patrick [Dempsey] leaving the show [in 2015] was a defining moment, deal-wise. They could always use him as leverage against me — ‘We don’t need you; we have Patrick’ — which they did for years. I don’t know if they also did that to him, because he and I never discussed our deals. There were many times where I reached out about joining together to negotiate, but he was never interested in that. At one point, I asked for $5,000 more than him just on principle, because the show is Grey’s Anatomy and I’m Meredith Grey. They wouldn’t give it to me. And I could have walked away, so why didn’t I? It’s my show; I’m the number one. I’m sure I felt what a lot of these other actresses feel: Why should I walk away from a great part because of a guy? You feel conflicted but then you figure, “I’m not going to let a guy drive me out of my own house.”

Pomepo went on to discuss what transpired after Dempsey left Grey’s, while also detailing her frustration with the show’s decision to add Martin Henderson to the cast so soon after Meredith became a widow…