Bill Clinton Impeachment to Be Focus of Fox News Documentary Series

Fox News Channel is going after Clinton again. (No, the other one.)

The network on Tuesday announced the premiere of Scandalous, a historical documentary style series chronicling the events that led up to President Bill Clinton‘s impeachment in the 1990s. The hourlong series will begin airing Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c and will run for seven consecutive weeks.

More than 45 individuals connected to the investigation and impeachment trial — including then-Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr, Senator Lindsey Graham and Monica Lewinsky confidante Linda Tripp — were interviewed for the series, which aims to portray an “honest and detailed account of one of the most intense political and legal stories in American history.” FNC also boasts that the Bruce McGill-narrated program will feature “never-before-seen photos of the investigation.”

Though Scandalous will conclude with Clinton’s impeachment trial, it begins with the Clintons’ connection to the Whitewater Development Corporation in the 1980s.

And this is just one of several Bill Clinton-related projects on the way; not only is Showtime developing a series based on Clinton and James Patterson’s novel The President Is Missing, but History is also working on a six-episode scripted drama titled The Breach: Inside the Impeachment of Bill Clinton. Additionally, it’s rumored that a future season of FX’s American Crime Story could revolve around the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Will you tune in to reopen old political wounds? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.